Data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics revealed a rise in the number of Israelis choosing to leave the country, even before the war broke out.

According to the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research, relying on data from the CBS, there was a sharp increase of 42% in Israelis opting to live outside Israel's borders in he months after the current coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to power and during its legislative efforts to change the balance of power between the branches of government, with 24,900 leaving compared to 17,520.

At the same time the number of Israelis returning after living abroad dropped by 7% relative the the past decade's average of 12,214 with only 11,300 returning in the same timeframe of 2023.

This creates a persistent and statistically significant disparity between emigrants and returnees, with the former exceeding the latter by a striking 44%, thereby underscoring a systemic issue within the migration patterns.

The report isolates native Israeli migration data, previously obscured by the inclusion of new immigrants, particularly from Russia and Ukraine, whose movements skewed broader migration statistics. By refining the dataset to focus exclusively on native Israelis, the report provides a clearer depiction of the migration trends impacting the local population.

Authors of the report caution that this escalating emigration trend could portend significant long-term socio-economic ramifications, especially if the prevailing political and security crises persist. The statistical evidence suggests underlying socio-economic and political distress that warrants immediate policy intervention.

The report articulates "a critical inquiry into Israel's trajectory, emphasizing the necessity for strategic initiatives to address the determinants of migration and foster conditions conducive to retaining and repatriating its citizens. It is imperative for Israel to leverage this data insightfully to secure its demographic and economic future."

