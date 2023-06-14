Minister vilifies J Street as anti-Israel and 'behind violent attacks against Knesset members'

Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli, photographed last week making what appears to be an obscene gesture at Israeli protesters in New York, launched fierce criticism toward the liberal Jewish organization J Street, claiming it is an anti-Israeli organization that undermines Israel's interests. In response, the NGO stated that these are unfounded accusations and severe defamation against a Zionist organization.
Chikli voiced his opinions in an interview on Israel's national broadcaster Kan 11 and later continued his rant on Twitter.
J Street calls itself the "political home of pro-Israel, pro-peace, pro-democracy Americans."
"J Street supports the indictment of 'war crimes' by the United Nations committee led by (Justice Richard) Goldstone; the organization received a very generous grant from one of Israel's greatest adversaries of our generation, George Soros; the organization is behind harassments and violent attacks against Knesset members and ministers, which even the BDS movement itself has never allowed for itself; the organization operates aggressively to destroy and undermine the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, which includes demonizing the State of Israel and denying its right to exist; the organization attempted (unsuccessfully) to hinder my meetings with various figures in the United States," he tweeted.
Chikli accuses J Street of publicizing a photo of him from last week's Celebrate Israel Parade in Manhattan, NY, where it appeared that he is holding up his middle finger in an obscene gesture toward Israeli protesters. Chikli vehemently denied the offensive gesture and claimed that he was actually signaling the protesters to smile.
He added that J Street distributed the photo, originally taken by a journalist from Jewish Insider, with the purpose of defaming him. Chikli also accused J Street of attempting to obstruct a meeting he had with the American diplomat Deborah Lipstadt, the US envoy charged with fighting against antisemitism, though the meeting ultimately took place.
Executive Director of J Street Israel Nadav Tamir blamed Chikli for incitement and bullying. "I have served the State of Israel as a diplomat for many years, and I have never come across a minister that did so much damage to the most strategic alliances of the State of Israel," Tamir said.
"I'm proud of Israel and ashamed of Chikli whose accusations amount to serious slander against a Zionist organization at its core. Chikli is completely cut off from where the majority of American Jews are, and the hundreds of thousands of Israelis who demonstrate in the streets every week against his anti-democratic and anti-Zionist government. A public that loves the State of Israel, but does not agree with the policies of the government," he said.
"We will not be deterred by his bully accusations, and we will continue to defend the strong and important democratic alliance with the U.S."