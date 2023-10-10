Israel identifies deputy brigade commander as IDF officer who died in Lebanon border clash

Footage from terrorist incursion at Lebanon border





Israel named 300th Brigade Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Alim Abdullah as the IDF officer who died in a clash with Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists at the Lebanon border Monday afternoon.

Abdullah, 40, was a resident of the Druze town of Yanuh-Jat and was scheduled to conclude his military service this coming Sunday. Six of his nephews received emergency military call-up orders, but returned home following his fall in battle. Abdullah's funeral will be held on Tuesday.

1 View gallery IDF forces at Lebanon border ( Photo: JALAA MAREY / AFP )

His family has been notified of his death and a mourning tent was established in his community Monday night. The IDF said, "We share in the family's grief and will continue to support them."

Abdullah and his soldiers responded to an alert about a border breach. They encountered four suspects, engaged in a confrontation and neutralized two, while the third suspect fled back to Lebanon.

Six Israeli soldiers were injured in the ensuing shootout to varying degrees, including Abdullah, who was critically wounded and subsequently succumbed to his injuries. Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah denied involvement in the attack, while Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for it.

In response to the border clash, Israel launched a series of retaliatory strikes on Hezbollah military posts in Southern Lebanon, including airstrikes and artillery shelling, killing three of the organization's operatives there.

Israel has reportedly mobilized some 300,000 troops in recent days following Hamas's devastating incursion into southern Israel, amassing significant forces on the Lebanese border as well for fear that Iranian-backed Hezbollah might exploit the disarray to open an additional front in the north.