Eliminating terrorists, destroying tunnels: IDF intensifies ground operations in heart of Gaza

IDF forces destroy weapons lab in heart of Gaza ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF's 646th Brigade’s combat team and Yahalom special engineering operations forces completed an operation this week in the so-called Tower District in the central Gaza Strip, characterized by its high-rise buildings, which not only dominate the landscape but also function as a base for Hamas' terrorist activities.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

According to the IDF, the district's buildings served as firing positions for anti-tank and light weapons against soldiers. Additionally, equipped rocket launchers prepared for use were discovered, along with booby-trapped buildings, tunnels and numerous explosives.

2 View gallery IDF forces destroy weapons lab in heart of Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

2 View gallery Arms and combat gear uncovered by IDF troops in central Gaza Strip ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The soldiers engaged several terrorists within the complex, eliminating them and locating and destroying tunnels. Additionally, the forces uncovered an array of weapons during the operation, including sniper rifles, anti-tank missile launchers, AK-47s, pistols and various other rifles.

Additionally, a warehouse and a chemical laboratory for weapons production were discovered near the complex. The brigade's engineering units and the Air Force conducted engineering operations and aerial strikes, successfully demolishing booby-trapped buildings, observation posts and underground tunnels.

Meanwhile, Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck the Lebanese villages of I'ata ash-Shab and Majdal Zun, targeting Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, including a military post and site used by the group's operatives.

IDF airstrikes in Lebanon's I'ata ash-Shab and Majdal Zun ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





According to Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar, the attack involved precision-guided missiles targeting a house in the southern Lebanese village of Machghara.

Speaking to supporters in Beirut on Friday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said that the group has carried out 670 "operations" at the border with Israel since the start of the war.

"Between 6-7 operations a day. There wasn't a single border outpost that wasn't hit several times," he asserted. "The sites were attacked not only with anti-tank weapons but also using various means," he added, claiming that the organization's attacks are "exhausting Israel."

Nasrallah also claimed that "48 of the border posts were attacked more than once. Hezbollah carried out 494 attacks, including 50 attacks on border points that were attacked more than once. The organization also targeted the technical and intelligence equipment along the border, which was completely destroyed."