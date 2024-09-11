Brussels municipality suspends twin city relationship with northern Israel town

The Megiddo Regional Council is outraged by the suspension of the Twin Cities alliance agreement signed with Brussels, and accuses the capital of ignorance. In 2012, the Megiddo Regional Council signed a twin city alliance with the Ixelles district, one of the central and prominent municipalities of Belgium’s Brussels-Capital Region. In the last 12 years there have been exchanges of delegations and mutual visits between the two authorities.

"A few weeks ago, I was amazed to find out that following political pressure exerted by the head of the Ixelles district and demonstrations that took place in front of the city hall demanding the cancellation of special relations with Megiddo, a decision was made to suspend relations until the situation is clarified. The district council made the decision to suspend relations between us," explained Gil Lin , head of the Megiddo Regional Council.

In a letter he sent to the mayor of the Ixelles district, Lin wrote: "We are a council of kibbutzim and moshavim, we are all peace seekers and believers in peace and coexistence. We have always been at the forefront of the struggle in Israel for equal rights and the protection of human rights, and in fact we were the last ones who were supposed to receive such a slap in the face. I feel personal injury from your decision."

"In our conversation I suggested that you come visit us, see with your own eyes and try to understand. You told me that you can't because it's dangerous in Israel. You're right, it's dangerous in Israel - tens of rockets, sometimes hundreds, are fired at us every day. They are fired by Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad and Iran, but no Israeli will put you at risk during your visit here. If dozens of missiles were fired at your city every day, thousands of missiles a year, what would you do? If dozens of your personal friends were killed, how would you react," Lin asked.

"I don't know how you would react if 1,400 citizens of your city were murdered, but I know what I would do if it happened to you: I would immediately organize an aid delegation; I would arrive myself at the head of the delegation and offer help; I would hug you and give support; I would act out of a deep, basic and human meaning of the term 'twin cities alliance' because an alliance means that in the most difficult time of an ally, you come to the rescue and extend support."