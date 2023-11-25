Two Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israel executed in Tulkarm

Two Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israel were executed in the Tulkarm refugee camp, against the backdrop of the assassinations carried out by the IDF in the area in recent weeks.
One of them confessed in a series of video recordings about the details of the collaboration. He confessed to having received 17,000 shekels ($4,600) and the second suspect received 10,000 ($2,700) dollars.
The organization calling itself "Resistance Security" referred to the executions, "We want to inform you that there is no immunity for any informant or traitor, and anyone proven to be involved in any assassination of our fighters and resistors will be attacked, pursued, and sentenced to death. To those who have sold themselves to the enemy's masters, we say: Return to the embrace of your homeland and your people, and the door of repentance is open to you before you reach your bunkers."
Since the beginning of the war, alongside the central theater in the Gaza Strip, the IDF has also been active in the Ssest Bank, conducting many arrests and assassinations. On the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, military forces operated in the Tulkarm refugee camp, uncovering roads where explosives were hidden, while simultaneously aerial vehicles attacked terrorists from the air. In total, six terrorists were killed in the operation.