19 wounded in relentless rocket barrage from Lebanon in central and northern Israel

In rocket strike aimed at the village of Tira, 19 were wounded and evacuated to surrounding hospitals, with four moderately hurt, others mildly; IDF reports multiple rocket launches from Lebanon targeting the Upper Galilee region, with successful interceptions and no casualties otherwise

ynet correspondents|
A turbulent night for residents of central and northern Israel: 19 people were injured and evacuated from the rocket impact site in Tira, with four in moderate condition and the rest in mild condition. The injured were taken to Meir Medical Center, Rabin Medical Center and Sheba Medical Center. In response to the incident, Deputy Commissioner Nati Gur, the Sharon District Commander, held a special situation assessment at the impact site. This meeting included district and station command, alongside representatives from emergency, rescue, and municipal bodies.
Rocket attack in Tira
(Video: Israel Fire and Rescue Services)
Earlier in the evening, IDF reported that 10 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward the greater Haifa area and Western Galilee, with an additional five rockets targeting Upper Galilee. Some of these rockets were successfully intercepted, while others detonated in open areas. Interceptions were notably observed in Safed and Rosh Pina following the earlier rocket fire from Lebanon, with no direct hits or casualties reported.
1 View gallery
תיעוד הנזק בטירהתיעוד הנזק בטירה
Damage in Tira following missile attack
As a precaution, alarms were activated in several areas, including Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Motzkin, Kiryat Yam, Nahariya, Shefa-Amr, Shlomi, and other nearby communities. Magen David Adom stated that, as of now, there have been no reports of further casualties.
