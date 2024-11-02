19 wounded in relentless rocket barrage from Lebanon in central and northern Israel

A turbulent night for residents of central and northern Israel: 19 people were injured and evacuated from the rocket impact site in Tira, with four in moderate condition and the rest in mild condition. The injured were taken to Meir Medical Center, Rabin Medical Center and Sheba Medical Center. In response to the incident, Deputy Commissioner Nati Gur, the Sharon District Commander, held a special situation assessment at the impact site. This meeting included district and station command, alongside representatives from emergency, rescue, and municipal bodies.