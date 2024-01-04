Professor Malcolm Shaw to represent Israel in the Hague

Prof. Malcolm Shaw, a 76-year-old British lawyer, is one of the four individuals chosen to represent Israel in the case filed against it by South Africa in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) alleging genocide.

The Justice Ministry has enlisted the services of Shaw, a Jewish Zionist renowned for his expertise in international law. Shaw, who earned his Masters' in law at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and has recently taught a course on human rights and territory there. He brings extensive experience in appearing before the International Court of Justice.

2 View gallery Prof. Malcolm Shaw ( Photo: Essex Court Chambers )

Shaw appeared before the court and other global forums. In the past, he had presented positions supporting Israel in the International Criminal Court on issues related to the status of Palestine as a state.

He also represented various countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Ukraine, Serbia, Cameroon, Ireland, Cyprus, Chad, and more, before the International Court of Justice and other international courts.

Shaw also serves as a consultant to international organizations on legal matters, particularly in territorial disputes, human rights, self-determination, and arbitration issues. He will lead the Israeli team, with additional external lawyers hired by Israel, as well as the legal team from the Ministry of Justice.

2 View gallery South African President Cyril Ramaphosa ( Photo: AP )