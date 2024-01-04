Professor Malcolm Shaw to represent Israel in the Hague

Justice Ministry enlists the services of Shaw, a Jewish Zionist renowned for his expertise in international law who brings extensive experience in appearing before the International Court of Justice

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Swords of Iron
IDF
Hague
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
War
Prof. Malcolm Shaw, a 76-year-old British lawyer, is one of the four individuals chosen to represent Israel in the case filed against it by South Africa in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) alleging genocide.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
The Justice Ministry has enlisted the services of Shaw, a Jewish Zionist renowned for his expertise in international law. Shaw, who earned his Masters' in law at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and has recently taught a course on human rights and territory there. He brings extensive experience in appearing before the International Court of Justice.
2 View gallery
מלקולם שואומלקולם שואו
Prof. Malcolm Shaw
(Photo: Essex Court Chambers)
Shaw appeared before the court and other global forums. In the past, he had presented positions supporting Israel in the International Criminal Court on issues related to the status of Palestine as a state.
He also represented various countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Ukraine, Serbia, Cameroon, Ireland, Cyprus, Chad, and more, before the International Court of Justice and other international courts.
Shaw also serves as a consultant to international organizations on legal matters, particularly in territorial disputes, human rights, self-determination, and arbitration issues. He will lead the Israeli team, with additional external lawyers hired by Israel, as well as the legal team from the Ministry of Justice.
2 View gallery
נשיא דרום אפריקה סיריל רמפוזהנשיא דרום אפריקה סיריל רמפוזה
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
(Photo: AP)
According to South Africa, Israel's actions in Gaza constitute "premeditated murder" and thereby violate Israel's commitment within the framework of the Genocide Convention. The request includes a call for an immediate interim injunction to cease military operations in the Gaza Strip. In the filing to the ICJ, a full chapter references statements and posts made by Israeli officials including the president, prime minister cabinet ministers and Knesset lawmakers.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""