Statements, comments by Israeli officials in S. Africa's genocide claim to ICC

Court filing reveals entire chapter dedicated to comments made after October 7 massacre given as proof of Israel's genocidal intentions

South Africa's petition for an interim order demanding the immediate suspension of Israeli military actions in Gaza, claiming it was committing genocide against the Palestinians, relies among other things on public statements from Israeli officials, members of the Knesset, journalists, lecturers, IDF soldiers and even on singers.
In the filing, the South African government dedicated a full chapter titled Expressions of Genocidal Intent against the Palestinian People by Israeli State Officials and Others 101.
Cyril Ramaphosa, Benjamin Netanyahu Cyril Ramaphosa, Benjamin Netanyahu
Cyril Ramaphosa, Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: Peter Dejong / Dana Kopel)
In its introduction , the petition states: Evidence of Israeli State officials’ specific intent (‘dolus specialis’) to commit and persist in committing genocidal acts or to fail to prevent them has been significant and overt since October 2023. Those statements of intent — when combined with the level of killing, maiming, displacement and destruction on the ground, together with the siege — evidence an unfolding and continuing genocide.
Among those quoted were Minister of Heritage Amichai Eliyahu who posted on Facebook: “The north of the Gaza Strip, more beautiful than ever. Everything is blown up and flattened, simply a pleasure for the eyes … We must talk about the day after. In my mind, we will hand over lots to all those who fought for Gaza over the years and to those evicted from Gush Katif”
They also quoted then Minister of Energy and Infrastructure now the incoming Foreign Minister who said in a Tweet: “All the civilian population in Gaza is ordered to leave immediately. We will win. They will not receive a drop of water or a single battery until they leave the world.”
ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו בפתיחת ישיבת ראשי הקואליציה לפני העברת התקציבראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו בפתיחת ישיבת ראשי הקואליציה לפני העברת התקציב
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with members of his far-right coalition
(Photo: Rafi Kotz)
and also Likud lawmaker Nissim Vaturi who said in a post on X: “[n]ow we all have one common goal — erasing the Gaza Strip from the face of the earth. Those who are unable will be replaced.
