Statements, comments by Israeli officials in S. Africa's genocide claim to ICC

demanding the immediate suspension of Israeli military actions in Gaza, claiming it was committing genocide against the Palestinians, relies among other things on public statements from Israeli officials, members of the Knesset, journalists, lecturers, IDF soldiers and even on singers.

demanding the immediate suspension of Israeli military actions in Gaza, claiming it was committing genocide against the Palestinians, relies among other things on public statements from Israeli officials, members of the Knesset, journalists, lecturers, IDF soldiers and even on singers.

In its introduction , the petition states: Evidence of Israeli State officials’ specific intent (‘dolus specialis’) to commit and persist in committing genocidal acts or to fail to prevent them has been significant and overt since October 2023. Those statements of intent — when combined with the level of killing, maiming, displacement and destruction on the ground, together with the siege — evidence an unfolding and continuing genocide.

In its introduction , the petition states: Evidence of Israeli State officials’ specific intent (‘dolus specialis’) to commit and persist in committing genocidal acts or to fail to prevent them has been significant and overt since October 2023. Those statements of intent — when combined with the level of killing, maiming, displacement and destruction on the ground, together with the siege — evidence an unfolding and continuing genocide.

In its introduction , the petition states: Evidence of Israeli State officials’ specific intent (‘dolus specialis’) to commit and persist in committing genocidal acts or to fail to prevent them has been significant and overt since October 2023. Those statements of intent — when combined with the level of killing, maiming, displacement and destruction on the ground, together with the siege — evidence an unfolding and continuing genocide.