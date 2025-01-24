Can Iran withstand a new wave of U.S. sanctions?

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to reinstate his policy of extreme sanctions on Iran if he returns to office, according to Camelia Entekhabifard, editor of Independent Farsi.
“They will apply maximum pressure to bring the regime to the negotiating table,” Entekhabifard said. “Earlier this month, we saw several signs of fear from the regime, indicating their readiness to negotiate with President Trump.”
However, Entekhabifard emphasized that Iran remains resilient. “Iran is not weak and certainly not defeated. Whoever says otherwise is wrong,” she said.
Watch the full interview: