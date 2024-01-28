'She has a dead lifeless look': Mother worried about her daughter, a Hamas hostage

"She is skinny like we know everyone is there, but her eyes – I saw dead, lifeless look, eyes with no signs of life. It's terrible; imagine a mother seeing her daughter with nothing in her eyes; nothing, vacant eyes. It's awful. Doron has been through terrible things, and I want to get her and everyone out of there as quickly as possible," said Simona Steinbacher, the mother of Doron, 30, who was abducted from Gaza on October 7 by Hamas terrorists.

Simona Steinbacher is referring to the video released by Hamas on Friday, showing Doron alongside Karina Ariev, 19, and Daniella Gilboa, 19. The video begins with the caption "Time is running out," indicating that the captives have been held for 107 days. Ynet chose not to include the specific statements made by the captives in the video, assuming they were coerced for psychological terror and propaganda purposes.

