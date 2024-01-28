Pelosi demands FBI probe Gaza cease-fire protests in U.S., saying linked to Russia

Former US House speaker accuses Russia's president of backing U.S. protesters calling for a cease-fire in the war against Hamas

Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that she thinks some protests in the United States demanding a cease-fire in Gaza could be linked to Russia, and that the FBI should conduct a probe into their funding.
Pelosi, who made the remarks in a CNN interview, provided no evidence for her claims.
הפגנה פרו פלסטינית בניויורקהפגנה פרו פלסטינית בניויורק
Pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York
(Photo: Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
She was asked whether opposition to President Joe Biden's policy on the war in Gaza could hurt the Democratic candidate in November's presidential election.
"For them to call for a cease-fire is Mr. Putin's message, Mr. Putin's message. Make no mistake, this is directly connected to what he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) would like to see," Pelosi told CNN.
"I think some of these protesters are spontaneous, and organic, and sincere. Some I think are connected to Russia," she said. "Some financing should be investigated and I want to ask the FBI to investigate that."
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks at her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill, Jan. 16, 2020 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks at her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill, Jan. 16, 2020
Then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks at her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill, Jan. 16, 2020
(Photo:Getty Images)
Pelosi's comments marked the first time a prominent U.S. lawmaker has accused Russia's leader of backing U.S. protesters calling for a cease-fire.
Protests demanding a cease-fire in Gaza have recently erupted across the U.S., including near airports, and bridges in New York City and Los Angeles, vigils outside the White House and marches in Washington. Demonstrators have also interrupted Biden speeches and events.
