Pelosi demands FBI probe Gaza cease-fire protests in U.S., saying linked to Russia

Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that she thinks some protests in the United States demanding a cease-fire in Gaza could be linked to Russia, and that the FBI should conduct a probe into their funding.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

Pelosi, who made the remarks in a CNN interview, provided no evidence for her claims.

2 View gallery Pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York ( Photo: Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP )

She was asked whether opposition to President Joe Biden's policy on the war in Gaza could hurt the Democratic candidate in November's presidential election.

"For them to call for a cease-fire is Mr. Putin's message, Mr. Putin's message. Make no mistake, this is directly connected to what he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) would like to see," Pelosi told CNN.

"I think some of these protesters are spontaneous, and organic, and sincere. Some I think are connected to Russia," she said. "Some financing should be investigated and I want to ask the FBI to investigate that."

2 View gallery Then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks at her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill, Jan. 16, 2020 ( Photo:Getty Images )

Pelosi's comments marked the first time a prominent U.S. lawmaker has accused Russia's leader of backing U.S. protesters calling for a cease-fire.