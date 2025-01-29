‘Hamas’ victory is that it still exists’

The victory for the Hamas terrorist organization is that it still exists, according to Col. (Res.) Miri Eisin, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism.

The victory for the Hamas terrorist organization is that it still exists, according to Col. (Res.) Miri Eisin, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism.

The victory for the Hamas terrorist organization is that it still exists, according to Col. (Res.) Miri Eisin, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism.

Eisin told ILTV News that for Hamas, victory is not measured by the number of fighters killed or weapons destroyed but by whether it maintains authority in the Gaza Strip.

Eisin told ILTV News that for Hamas, victory is not measured by the number of fighters killed or weapons destroyed but by whether it maintains authority in the Gaza Strip.

Eisin told ILTV News that for Hamas, victory is not measured by the number of fighters killed or weapons destroyed but by whether it maintains authority in the Gaza Strip.

“What they want to control is how we feel, and that scares us,” Eisin said.

“What they want to control is how we feel, and that scares us,” Eisin said.

“What they want to control is how we feel, and that scares us,” Eisin said.