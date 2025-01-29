‘Hamas’ victory is that it still exists’

Col. (Res.) Miri Eisin says what Hamas wants to do is control how Israelis feel, to scare the citizens

The victory for the Hamas terrorist organization is that it still exists, according to Col. (Res.) Miri Eisin, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism.
GAZANS RETURN NORTH
Eisin told ILTV News that for Hamas, victory is not measured by the number of fighters killed or weapons destroyed but by whether it maintains authority in the Gaza Strip.
“What they want to control is how we feel, and that scares us,” Eisin said.
She explained that Hamas no longer has the heavy weapons it once did, meaning it cannot carry out a coordinated, multi-pronged attack like on October 7. However, she added, “It’s clear, though, that Hamas will try to rearm.”
