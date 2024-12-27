Mideast expert: Here's why Iran is panicking ahead of Trump's return to the White House

Israel must remain “very careful” until January 20, while U.S. President Joe Biden is still in office. However, at least one Middle East expert predicts a dramatically different situation under Donald Trump.
Bar-Ilan University Professor Mordechai Kedar told ILTV News that after January 20, based on Trump’s statements and the individuals he has nominated, it is likely that “the Islamists are shaking and shivering.”
“The Iranians and all their supporters are in a panic because of what could happen in the United States,” Kedar said. “They are afraid that President Trump, when he walks into the White House, will allow anyone to do whatever they like to the Iranians and to their tentacles.”
Watch the full interview, conducted shortly before Israel attacked the Houthis in Yemen.