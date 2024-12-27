Mideast expert: Here's why Iran is panicking ahead of Trump's return to the White House

Israel must remain “very careful” until January 20, while U.S. President Joe Biden is still in office. However, at least one Middle East expert predicts a dramatically different situation under Donald Trump.

Bar-Ilan University Professor Mordechai Kedar told ILTV News that after January 20, based on Trump’s statements and the individuals he has nominated, it is likely that “the Islamists are shaking and shivering.”

