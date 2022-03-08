Iran vows to avenge two revolutionaries killed in Syria

Two members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) were killed in a recent attack near Damascus attributed to Israel, Syrian state media reported Tuesday citing a military source.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The attack killed two IRGC members and left some material damage, Syrian state media reported citing a military source. According to the report, IRGC warned that "there is no doubt that Israel will pay the price for this crime".

IDF air strike near Damascus

Iranian media, including those closely affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards did not elaborate on the dead men's role in Syria but some reported that they were officers.

According to sources, the two were involved in Iran's precise missile project.

The Israeli Air Force, meanwhile, is likely do increase its alert level as was done after similar in the past, and in the wake of the reported increase in Iranian attempts to enter Israeli airspace using UAVs.

1 צפייה בגלריה Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corp killed in an attack attributed to Israel in Damascus

The IDF on Sunday said Israel shot down Iranian drones , which were allegedly en route to Gaza in an Iranian attempt to try to smuggle weapons.

"The interception of the UAVs was carried out prior to them entering Israeli airspace, in coordination with neighboring countries. The UAVs were detected and tracked throughout their flight by ground control units," said an IDF spokesperson.

The attack on Damascus on Monday, was the first time Israel was said to have struck Syria since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began nearly two weeks ago.