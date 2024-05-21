ICC prosecutor barred from entering US? These are the sanctions being advanced by Congress

U.S. Congress members are advancing a bipartisan fast-track bill that would impose sanctions on anyone involved in the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant case against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The proposed legislation includes sanctions on ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, his office staff and the judges handling the case.

3 View gallery Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan ( Photo: International Criminal Court )

The bill includes measures such as banning entry to the U.S. and freezing bank accounts. Lawmakers are also considering extending the sanctions to the families of those involved in the case.

The initiative is spearheaded by senior Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who is in talks with the Democratic Party to gain the administration's support following strong statements from President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Another Republican senator involved in the effort is Tom Cotton, who has harshly criticized Khan.

3 View gallery Senator Lindsey Graham ( Photo: AFP )

Insiders say the Americans aim to deter the ICC from issuing arrest warrants with this fast-track legislation, hence the urgency to pass it soon. However, there are concerns that the legislation might stall due to unrelated issues.

The U.S. does not recognize the ICC's authority, and such legislation might also discourage the court from pursuing actions against the U.S., not just Israel. Khan himself has previously warned that threats against him and the ICC constitute a criminal offense, following a threatening letter he received from a bipartisan group of Congress members warning him against issuing arrest warrants for Israeli officials.

3 View gallery Senator Tom Cotton ( Photo: AFP )

Meanwhile, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew addressed the ICC prosecutor's request to issue arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant, alongside Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh, during his speech on Tuesday at the Eli Hurvitz Conference on Economy and Society of the Israel Democracy Institute. "The attempt to draw a parallel between Hamas' attack on 10/7 and actions taken by a democratic state is inappropriate," Lew stated.