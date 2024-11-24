UAE says suspects captured in Chabad emissary's killing

The United Arab Emirates announced Sunday evening the arrest in "record-time" of suspects in the killing of Chabad emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan, whose body was discovered Saturday in the city of Al Ain, three days after he was abducted.

The suspects, identified as Uzbek mercenaries allegedly hired by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, reportedly fled to Turkey immediately after the murder. UAE officials did not disclose where the arrests were made but emphasized the rapid response as a demonstration of their "unwavering capability to decisively address any attempts to undermine the security and stability of its society."

The UAE Interior Ministry identified Rabbi Kogan as a Moldovan national “according to his identification documents at the time of entry into the UAE” and stated that an investigative team was formed immediately upon his disappearance, leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

According to a statement, "the UAE and its institutions are fully committed to safeguarding the safety and security of its citizens, residents, and visitors... it will utilize all legal powers to respond decisively and without leniency to any actions or attempts that threaten societal stability. Furthermore, it reaffirmed its readiness to implement all necessary deterrent measures to protect social harmony and peaceful coexistence, strictly adhering to the nation’s laws and regulations."

Terhan's tactics

According to investigators, the assailants had tracked Rabbi Kogan's movements before kidnapping him, driving him in his own car to Al Ain, and killing him. Signs of violence and blood were discovered in the vehicle. The suspects reportedly fled to Turkey after the murder.

The UAE, working alongside Israeli Mossad agents, has imposed a media blackout on the investigation. Questions remain over Turkey's cooperation, as concerns grow about its emergence as a potential haven for terror cells. These fears follow reports of senior Hamas operatives relocating from Qatar to Turkey.

This tactic of using paid mercenaries allows Iran to maintain plausible deniability, a method it has previously employed in attacks on Israeli targets in Thailand, Sri Lanka and Sweden. Officials link the same strategy to a stabbing in the UK targeting Iranian dissident journalist Pouria Zeraati.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the killing, calling it a "heinous act of antisemitic terror." He vowed Israel would pursue those responsible, adding, "We value the UAE's cooperation in this investigation and will strengthen our ties in the face of these attempts to undermine peace."

Defense Minister Israel Katz labeled the killing a "cowardly and despicable antisemitic act of terror," while Deputy Minister Uri Maklev emphasized that the incident is "not merely antisemitism, but a full-fledged terror attack."

President Isaac Herzog expressed solidarity with the Chabad movement, calling the attack "a stark reminder of the evil faced by the Jewish people." He thanked UAE authorities for their swift response and voiced confidence that justice would be served.

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli reassured Chabad emissaries worldwide, pledging Israel’s full support and describing their work as a "beacon of light and hope for Jews and Israelis everywhere."

Iran's favored targets: Israeli ambassadors

Israeli diplomatic missions abroad have raised their alert level to the highest since the October 7 Hamas attack last year, with officials particularly concerned about potential threats to Israeli envoys, especially ambassadors, who are seen as symbols of government authority.

Iran and its proxies are considered the primary threat, as ambassadors are viewed as highly vulnerable targets. In the past, Tehran has successfully targeted official Israeli envoys.

In some cases, ambassadors have been prohibited from living in their official residences and are required to move between safe houses. Any activity outside embassy premises now requires security approval, with officials assessing risks ranging from assassination attempts to possible kidnappings. These heightened measures have significantly restricted the movements of ambassadors, sometimes even preventing them from performing basic daily tasks. The restrictions also extend to their families, who face similar precautions.

The Foreign Ministry’s Security Division has been operating around the clock since the Hamas attack, which has also fueled a rise in global antisemitism. Security has been reinforced for many Israeli envoys, and in several instances, they have been relocated to other cities or countries due to concerns for their safety.