'He won’t survive there': Israeli detained in Greece reports severe abuse by Muslim inmates

An Israeli man arrested in Greece last month on a German extradition warrant has reported severe abuse by Muslim inmates while awaiting a court decision. His wife claims he has been targeted for being Jewish, enduring beatings, death threats and antisemitic harassment in prison.

“They tell him all Jews must be killed, and he’s in terrible fear,” she said. “I fear for his life. He calls me crying every day, saying he’s being beaten and threatened. He is terrified and can’t sleep."

1 View gallery The Israeli detainee taken to hospital after fainting in court

She added that her husband hasn’t eaten because authorities won’t allow him kosher food. “My husband is sick, with 75% disability, and I’m afraid he won’t survive this,” she added. “The Foreign Ministry and the embassy in Greece are not helping at all. They haven’t even visited him — I haven’t received a single phone call. We’re so disappointed in Israel for not offering help.

“He won’t survive there. He’s begging to be released, saying they hate Jews. There is severe antisemitism there.” The couple has three children, who have not been attending school since the incident. “We’re in a financial and emotional crisis,” she said.

The 42-year-old man from Rehovot, who suffers from advanced liver fibrosis and cirrhosis, was arrested in October while vacationing on the Greek island of Rhodes. Germany has accused him of participating in a €300,000 fraud scheme, a charge that could carry a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence if convicted.

Initially hospitalized due to his health condition, the man was briefly granted bail but was returned to custody after collapsing in court. He is currently detained in Athens, awaiting an appeal on the extradition decision.

The man’s attorney, Mordechai Tzivin, wrote to the Foreign Ministry urging immediate intervention, citing his client’s critical health and the alleged mistreatment by Muslim inmates. “He is being harassed, denied food and constantly threatened,” Tzivin said. “He is so desperate he has expressed suicidal thoughts to his wife.”

The Foreign Ministry has not yet commented on the case.