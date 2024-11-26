Northern municipal heads, reserve soldiers oppose Netanyahu: 'Not ready for a deafeatist agreement'

Rockets and drones fired from Lebanon set off warning sirens in dozens of communities throughout northern Israel on Tuesday as municipal heads from the conflict line in the north and hundreds of commanders and soldiers from the Israeli Reservist-Generation of Victory movement called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the members of the political-security cabinet not to promote any agreement with Lebanon if it does not include the taking of territory along the border that will remain under the control of the IDF and guarantee the safety of the residents. At the same time, about 10 people demonstrated in front of the Begin Gate in Tel Aviv against the promotion of a cease-fire in the north.

The sirens continued for nearly an hour as the IDF announced that it the targets were being monitored by the Israeli Air Force and efforts to intercept the aerial targets are ongoing, according to the IDF.

1 View gallery Preparations for a cease-fire in Lebanon ( Photo: Jalaa Marey / AFP )

As the cabinet meeting intended to approve the cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah convened, a letter from the heads of the northern communities and reserve fighters stated: "We, the residents of northern Israel, who have been evacuated from our homes for more than a year, together with the officers and reserve fighters who were active in the defense battle in our sector and in the attack battle deep in Lebanon, call on the cabinet, the government of Israel, and its leader not to sign any agreement that does not include a sterile buffer zone of several kilometers north of the border. An agreement that brings back the Hezbollah terrorists to the border near our homes is criminal negligence that will be remembered forever."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The heads of the municipalities and the reserve fighters emphasized: "We, who paid the heaviest personal and national price, cannot remain silent in the face of a decision that will result in the trampling of everything we have achieved with blood and sweat. This is not what we fought for. This is not what we lost hundreds of soldiers for, this is not what we sacrificed everything for. We are not ready for our sacrifice and that of our families to become a political game or a defeatist agreement that is full of concessions and fear."