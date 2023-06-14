Israel defense manufacturer reveals skySonic able to intercept hypersonic missiles





Rafael's SkySonic missile defense system





Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems on Wednesday said it was developing a new system that would be able to intercept incoming hypersonic missiles traveling at five times the speed of sound on a complex trajectory which makes them difficult to intercept.

Rafael's skySonic hypersonic missile defense system

"The SkySonic interceptor will enable us to intercept all kinds of hypersonic threats - hypersonic ballistic missiles, hypersonic cruise missiles," Yuval Steinitz, chairman of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, said. The system is scheduled to be on display next week during the Paris Air Show

The Pentagon was briefed on the development, Rafael said. It declined to say if or when the Israeli military might deploy SkySonic. Israel's defense ministry had no immediate comment.

The announcement came days after Iran unveiled what officials described as its first domestically-made hypersonic ballistic missile.

Iran's hypersonic missile revealed last week

Iranian state media published pictures of the missile named Fattah at a ceremony attended by President Ebrahim Rahisi and top commanders of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards.

According to the Iranians, the Fattah missile can travel at 14 times the speed of sound or 15,000 kilometers per hour (9,320 miles per hour) at a distance of up to 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) although they have produced no proof of those abilities.

The Iranian media reported that the missile could avoid defensive systems produced by the U.S. and the "Zionist regime," including the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Ebrahim Raisi with high-level IRGC commanders

Israel never claimed the Iron Dome system would be able to respond to long-range missile strikes and had developed David's Sling and Arrow systems for that purpose.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant played down the danger of the new Iranian missile and said Israel had the ability to respond to any such threat.