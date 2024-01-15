Ynet photographer killed on October 7 receives nod from Israeli Press Institute

The Israeli Press Institute's 2023 award was granted to four recipients for their outstanding and uncompromising journalistic work, among them is Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth photographer Roy Edan, who was murdered in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7 along with his wife Smadar, leaving behind 3 children, Michael, Amalia and Abigail, who was released from Hamas captivity.
The award was also presented to Channel 13's police reporter Yossi Eli, Channel 12's legal affairs correspondent Lee Naim and Haaretz' West Bank correspondent Hagar Shezaf, with the four sharing a monetary prize of NIS 50,000 ($13,500).
In the description for the selection of the four journalists, it was noted that the award was posthumously presented to Edan, who documented life in the Gaza border region and the Negev as a resident of southern Israel. He captured Palestinian activities on the border, every military operation and "fighting round" with Gaza.
"With the beginning of the Hamas terror attack on his kibbutz, Edan provided some of the earliest reports on the attack. The last photograph he sent depicted Hamas terrorists entering his kibbutz on motorized paragliders. Through his actions, he demonstrated professional journalistic dedication, resilience and composure worthy of emulation, all while adhering to the journalistic mission and risking his life," the description read.