Stabbings, car ramming as Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans violently attacked in Amsterdam after match

Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans who attended the match in Amsterdam Thursday night against Ajax were violently attacked in several locations in the city after the game.

In videos on social networks, Maccabi Tel Aviv fans are seen being attacked in several locations in the city.

"They attacked fans, it looked like it was planned," said one of the fans.

In several videos posted on social media, masked men are seen trying to break into hotels where Israelis are staying. Dutch media reported that there were clashes in several locations throughout the city, and that the police are trying to control the violence.

Police reportedly helped escort dozens of Maccabi Tel Aviv fans who were attacked. "Several dozen people dressed in black attacked Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, several people were arrested," according to local police.

At least five fans were injured. Others barricaded themselves in shops and other points in the city.



A 30-year-old Maccabi Tel Aviv fan describes the moments of horror: "I finished a four-month reserve in Gaza, and what I experienced here is no less scary. There is a war out here. They ran over me and pulled a knife on me. I am slightly injured, but I am not ready to receive treatment here, only in Israel. We were ambushed. I'm in the market. I saw with my own eyes children who were caught in explosions. They are everywhere. No police, complete chaos. Everything was pre-planned. The police here abandoned us. Every fourth person walking the street is a Muslim who has come to attack Jews. Me and several hundred other fans are surrounded in the hotel, the police don't allow us to leave. They just want to fly home."

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said in a statement: "We are dealing with the authorities in the Netherlands over the serious incidents there. Any Israeli or Jew who is currently in distress or has information and about a violent event that is currently taking place, please contact the situation room:

Knesset member Almog Cohen wrote on his X account: "I just spoke with the ambassador of Israel in the Netherlands, Modi Ephraim, and he informed me that he spoke with the mayor, who is sending many police forces to the conflict area. Regarding cases of violence and lynchings directed at Israeli fans, I call on the fans to stay in protected places and avoid risking their lives." He also posted the Israeli embassy's hotline in the Netherlands.

"I am receiving videos and evidence of Israeli sports-tourists in Amsterdam being brutally attacked," former prime minister Naftali Bennett posted on X. "What I see seems to be life-threatening: Innocent people being run-over, beaten, driven into a river and more. I call on the Dutch authorities to act immediately to prevent injuries and worse."

