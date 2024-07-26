'Now for the best part': Trump, Netanyahu meet at former US president's Florida resort

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara arrive at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate ( Video: Margot Martin, Roy Abraham )





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with former U.S. president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at his Florida estate on Friday evening.

As Trump welcomed Netanyahu and his wife Sara at his Mar-a-Lago estate, the Israeli leader was heard saying, "Now for the best part."

The meeting at Mar-a-Lago was closed to the press. Reporters accompanying Netanyahu in Washington were not invited, and Netanyahu flew from the capital to Florida on the Wing of Zion plane a few hours before the meeting. Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in Palm Beach, where the estate is located, to protest against Netanyahu

In a photo released by the Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu is seen standing beside Trump, holding a blue hat with the inscription "Total Victory" in English, a phrase he often uses when addressing the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu faces a challenging diplomatic landscape as he navigates between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, both of whom seek a swift resolution to the Gaza war. Trump's Republican candidacy further complicates matters, given his ideological opposition to prolonged wars. This places Netanyahu in a precarious position as he seeks to maintain legitimacy while continuing the war.

A critical task for Netanyahu is to mend his relationship with Trump, who has previously insulted him, calling him a "loser." Earlier this month, Netanyahu made an effort to reconcile by congratulating Trump on the Fourth of July during a phone call. However, tensions remain, with Trump holding grudges over Netanyahu's quick acknowledgment of President Joe Biden's election victory in 2020 and perceived failure to credit Trump for the expedited delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to Israel.

Another significant challenge for Netanyahu is advancing normalization with Saudi Arabia in the remaining months of Biden's presidency. The question remains whether Trump, if reelected, would support this move, given that it aligns with the Abraham Accords initiated during his administration. It might be strategically beneficial for Trump to delay such normalization until his potential return to office.

On Thursday, Trump reiterated his stance, urging for a swift end to the war with Hamas. In an interview with Fox News, he emphasized that "Israel must finish the war with Hamas quickly and bring back the hostages." He also criticized protesters in Washington who opposed Netanyahu's address to Congress, while advising that "Israel needs to manage its public relations better worldwide."

Insults, criticism and calls for ouster

In October last year, Trump sharply criticized Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Israeli intelligence for their handling of the crisis. Just five days after the October 7 attack, Trump remarked that "Israel was not prepared" and expressed his disappointment in Netanyahu.

During a speech in Palm Beach, Trump recalled the 2020 assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, alleging that Netanyahu refused to assist the U.S. in the operation. "I will never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down. That was a terrible thing. We were very disappointed, but we did the job ourselves, and it was a precise, great, wonderful job. And then Bibi tried to take credit for it. That didn’t make me feel good, but that's okay."

Trump also targeted Gallant amid rising tensions with Hezbollah, criticizing him for a perceived display of weakness. "Hezbollah is very smart, and they (Israel) have some defense minister or something who says – I hope Hezbollah doesn’t attack us from the north. Who ever heard of an idiot saying something like that?"

The next day, Rolling Stone magazine reported that Trump had privately called for Netanyahu's removal. According to the report, Trump advocated for Netanyahu's ouster in multiple phone calls with pro-Israel Republican figures following the Hamas terror attack.

The report, based on two sources familiar with the conversations, claimed that Trump suggested the Knesset should "impeach" Netanyahu because the attack occurred under his leadership. Trump reportedly expressed a preference that Netanyahu not be prime minister if he were to return to office in January 2025.

In December 2021, it was revealed that Trump was furious with Netanyahu for congratulating Joe Biden on his election victory. In an interview with journalist Barak Ravid for the book Trump's Peace, Trump said, "I really liked Bibi Netanyahu. There was no one who did more for Bibi than me. There was no one who did more for Israel than me. But the elections in this country were stolen and rigged. And the first person who ran to congratulate Joe Biden was Netanyahu."

Trump, who even cursed Netanyahu, claimed he hadn't spoken to him since. "I loved Bibi. I still love Bibi. But I also love loyalty," he said, adding, "He made a terrible mistake. I was personally disappointed with him. The elections here were controversial. They are still controversial. So Netanyahu, before the ink was even dry, records a congratulatory message to Joe Biden? It was early. Okay? Let's put it this way - he congratulated him very early. Earlier than most world leaders. I haven't spoken to him since. Fuck him."