International Court of Justice to hear accusation of genocide against Israel

The International Court of Justice will begin hearing South Africa's claim on Thursday, that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza. Families of hostages held captive by Hamas in the Strip, arrived in the Hague late on Wednesday, while pro-Palestinian demonstrators were expected to rally in the city while the court was in session.

Deliberations will start at 11 a.m. Israel timeI (4 a.m. EST) while security around the Israeli embassy in the Dutch capital has been beefed up.

1 View gallery ICJ ( Photo: Ankor Light / Shutterstock )

Ahead of the proceedings, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to social media to state in English, that Israel had no intention of re-occupying the Gaza Strip or of displacing its citizens.

"I want to make a few points absolutely clear:

"I want to make a few points absolutely clear: Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian population. Israel is fighting Hamas terrorists, not the Palestinian population, and we are doing so in full compliance with international law," Netanyahu wrote.

He went on to say that the IDF urges civilians to leave areas before they are attacked in order to protect them from harm while Hamas prevents civilians from reaching safe zone provided by Israel.