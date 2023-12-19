IDF eliminates businessman who transferred millions of dollars to Hamas

An Israeli fighter jet eliminated prominent Hamas financier Subhi Ferwana in an airstrike in Rafah on Tuesday, in a joint operation involving the Shin Bet, the Intelligence Directorate and the Israeli Air Force. Ferwana and his brother were involved in the transfer of tens of millions of dollars to the Hamas terrorist organization, and financed the organization's military arm in particular.

