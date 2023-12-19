IDF eliminates businessman who transferred millions of dollars to Hamas

An Israeli Air Force fighter jet strikes Subhi Ferwana, who was involved in transferring tens of millions of dollars to Hamas in recent years along with his brother; he also transferred funds during the current war, knowing that they were essential to Hamas' ability to fight

Yoav Zitun|
An Israeli fighter jet eliminated prominent Hamas financier Subhi Ferwana in an airstrike in Rafah on Tuesday, in a joint operation involving the Shin Bet, the Intelligence Directorate and the Israeli Air Force. Ferwana and his brother were involved in the transfer of tens of millions of dollars to the Hamas terrorist organization, and financed the organization's military arm in particular.
Hamas' ability to fight depends on the funds transferred through money changers. Ferwana was one of the most prominent and one of the few who was able to transfer funds to Hamas to finance the group's military build-up. Furthermore, he transferred funds during the current Gaza war, knowing they were essential to Hamas' ability to fight. The funds were used for acquisition of weapons, for salaries of the terrorists during the war, and to finance the terror organization's overall activities.
2 View gallery
תיעוד מתקיפת חוליית מחבלים שזוהתה על ידי תצפיתניותתיעוד מתקיפת חוליית מחבלים שזוהתה על ידי תצפיתניות
IAF strike eliminates Hamas financier that transferred millions
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Hamas uses financiers in order to receive the funds transferred to it from Iran and from various recruited sources abroad. They carry out the money transfers by laundering the cash, avoiding the international financial system.
2 View gallery
לויד אוסטין ויואב גלנטלויד אוסטין ויואב גלנט
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant shows US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin the list of Hamas leaders it is targeting
(Photo: Ariel Harmoni, Ministry of Defense)
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant showed his American counterpart, U.S Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, a list of Hamas senior officials that it has targeted. The names on the list were blurred in the photo and the IDF added another name to the list on Tuesday.
