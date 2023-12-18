Three elderly hostages emerge in Hamas propaganda video

Hamas on Monday released a new propaganda video depicting three elderly Israeli hostages, offering the first sign of life from the men since their capture during the October 7 attack.

Titled "Cast me not off in the time of old age," a reference to Psalm 71 from the Hebrew Bible, the footage is designed to exert pressure on the Israeli public and officials.

The video features Haim Perry, who was kidnapped on October 7, alongside Yoram Metzger and Amiram Cooper. Perry is the only one who identifies himself and speaks for the group. He reveals that they are being held with other elderly individuals and appeals to Israel for their rescue.

Meanwhile, Hamas official Osama Hamdan reiterated the group's position that any negotiations on a hostage exchange were off the table until Israel stops its war on Gaza.

"We are open to initiatives from Qatar and Egypt about a hostage exchange that would stop the war in Gaza", Hamdan told a press conference in Beirut. ׂ

The terrorist group's actions come as Mossad Director David Barnea was scheduled to meet with CIA chief William Burns and Qatari Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, on Monday to discuss a prisoner deal.