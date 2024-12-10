Ministers, lawmakers show up to support Netanyahu at his criminal trial

Cabinet ministers and lawmakers, including the Knesset speaker came to support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Tel Aviv District Court on Tuesday when he began testifying in his defense in his criminal trial for corruption . This marks the first time in Israel’s history that a sitting prime minister has testified as a defendant. Before beginning his testimony, Netanyahu shook hands with politicians and other supporters who came to stand by him.

PM Netanyahu enters the court room ( Video: GPO )





National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir attacked Atorny General Gali Baharav-Miara as he has been doing in the past year. "I expect all ministers—whether present here or not—to bring to the next cabinet meeting a proposal to consider her removal," he said, accusing her of "fabricating cases" to bring down the right-wing government.

3 View gallery Netanyahu getting ready to give his testimony ( Photo: Reuven Castro )

Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi made a point to walk through the pro-Netanyahu demonstrators outside the courthouse. Regev emphasized her support for the prime minister. “I am here to strengthen and support Netanyahu. It’s disgraceful that he is forced to testify during one of the most complex wars Israel has faced, a war imposed on us on seven fronts,” she said.

"A prime minister on the witness stand during wartime, in an attempt to humiliate and degrade him, is a blow to the country’s security. Who does this spectacle serve? Iran, Syria, Lebanon. And then people ask why public trust in the judiciary is eroding. This is why—because people see selective enforcement, because they see a political witch hunt against Netanyahu. I regret this situation, but it will not help anyone. We will continue to lead."

Karhi echoed the sane sentiments. “The leaks and threats aim to bring us down—not just the prime minister, but all of us.” When asked by Ynet why he chose to attend the hearing instead of focusing on efforts to free the Israeli hostages held in Gaza, Karhi responded: “Ask the prosecutors why they insist on holding three days of testimony a week instead of letting the prime minister focus on what matters now—hostages, the war, Lebanon, Gaza, Syria.”

3 View gallery Netanyahu's son, Avner, at the court house ( Photo: Reuven Castro )

When pressed to comment on the criticism from families of hostages, who have called on Netanyahu to prioritize their plight over his trial, Karhi said: “I think their call is important—to ask the judges and prosecutors to allow the prime minister to manage the war efficiently, instead of taking up his time three days a week.”

Justice Minister Yariv Levin also commented on Netanyahu’s testimony, calling it a moment of profound injustice. "It’s hard not to feel a deep sense of injustice this morning, seeing these proceedings continue against Netanyahu after years of legal harassment—and especially during these critical days when so much rests on his shoulders," Levin said. "Along with many Israeli citizens, I want to express my support for him. I know that today, too, he will stand tall and present the plain truth as it is."

3 View gallery Families of hostages protest outside the court during the prime minister's testimony in his criminal trial ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

Outside the court house the families of hostages held a vigil carrying pictures of Ron Arad, an air force navigator who was shot down over Lebanon in 1986 and has not been seen since soon after he was captured. They said they feared the same fate would befall their loved ones after being held by Hamas for over 430 days since the Oct. 7 massacre and after they accused the prime minister of refusing to make a deal that would bring about their release.