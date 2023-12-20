After backlash, MIT president attends screening of Hamas horror compilation

Kornbluth said that she faced pressure from some faculty and administrative members to cancel the screening, which was hosted by the MIT Chabad house and Israel's UN envoy, Gilad Erdan.

Despite her attending the screening, the highest-ranking official in American academia to do so to date, Erdan reiterated his calls for Kornbluth to resign after she refused to say before Congress that calls for the genocide of Jews amount to harassment.

