Palestinian turns himself in to police for deadly Jerusalem shooting

A Palestinian man turned himself in Sunday morning, hours after opening fire at civilians near Jerusalem’s Old City and wounding eight Israelis , Israel Police said.

The man, identified as 26-year-old East Jerusalem resident Amir Sidawi, arrived at the capital's Moriya police station by taxi with the gun he used to carry out the attack and a knife, police said, after hours in hiding as large forces launched a chase after him. The taxi driver was questioned by the police.

Sidawi was handed over to the Shin Bet security service for questioning. investigators wish to learn where he got the firearm from and whether he is affiliated with any terrorist group.

The gunman opened fire at two different scenes, first at a bus waiting in a parking lot near the Western Wall, considered the holiest site where Jews can pray. Two male passengers in their 30s sustained light to moderate injuries.

Bus driver Daniel Kanievsky said when he first heard shooting, he wanted to drive away quickly but was helping a disabled passenger in a wheelchair board the bus.

"The bus door was open to activate the ramp for wheelchair access, which meant I could not move the bus. People on board were hurt," he said.

The gunman then fled and opened fire again nearby, wounding another six people, four of them are members of an ultra-Orthodox family from the United States.

Israeli police said forces were dispatched to the scene to investigate. Israeli security forces were in pursuit of a suspect seen fleeing on foot to the nearby Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan.

The wounded were taken to hospitals around the capital for treatment. Two of the victims were in serious condition, including a man with gunshot wounds to the head and neck and a pregnant woman with abdominal injuries. Doctors had to deliver her baby, who is also in serious condition.