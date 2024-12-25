Hamas claims Israel imposes new conditions on cease-fire; Netanyahu calls it a lie

A day after Israel's team negotiating a cease-fire and hostage deal returned from Qatar, Hamas issued a statement at noon on Wednesday claiming that the negotiations were progressing "seriously," but accused Israel of "imposing new conditions" on several issues, which allegedly has delayed reaching an agreement. Shortly before the terrorist organization's statement, families of hostages held captive in Gaza delivered a statement from Tel Aviv's Hostages Square, on the 446th day of the war.

After Hamas' statement, the Prime Minister's Office issued its own statement which said that "The Hamas terrorist organization continues to lie, is reneging on understandings that have already been reached, and is continuing to create difficulties in the negotiations. However, Israel will continue its relentless efforts to return all of our hostages."

Hamas addressed the negotiations, claiming that "negotiations on the cease-fire and prisoner exchange are continuing seriously in Doha, with Qatari and Egyptian mediation, and the movement has shown responsibility and flexibility." In addition, the terrorist organization claimed that Israel "has posed new issues and conditions related to withdrawal (from areas in Gaza), a cease-fire, hostages, and the return of displaced persons (to the northern Gaza Strip), which is delaying the achievement of the agreement - which was achievable."

At the same time, Egyptian sources claimed to the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that "the cease-fire negotiations in Gaza are 'steps away from the finish line.' Agreements have been reached on the points that were in dispute during the last negotiation period." According to the sources, "one of the points that is expected to be resolved is the one related to the lists of hostages and prisoners," and they added that "there is a proposal to delay the release of a list of 10 prisoners with heavy sentences whose names were provided by Hamas, including Marwan Barghouti."

Earlier, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced that the statement by their representatives comes "against the backdrop of various reports regarding negotiations for the return of their loved ones."

'There will be no victory and no security until they return'

In her statement, Yishi Miren Lavie, wife of hostage Omri Miren, emphasized that "446 days ago, Omri was kidnapped in front of my eyes and in front of our little daughters' eyes, after we were held hostage for a few hours as a family. Some 446 days ago, I joined the community. A community that no one wants to be a part of. A community of more than 200 families. The community of the families of the kidnapped. Some 446 days ago, I did not even understand the magnitude, I did not even know how long this terrible journey together would continue."

"Today, after 446 days, I know that I will never be able to disconnect from this community," she added.. "But I also know that the terrible journey that was forced upon us must end and the journey of rehabilitation must begin. For everyone. Everyone must be saved, everyone must return, whether it is to the embrace of the family or to a proper burial in an Israeli grave. I call out to the decision-makers - think of Roni and my mother. Hear them in your head as I hear them every day - 'Where is Dad?' 'When will Dad come back?', 'I want Dad.' Think of all the little children who are just waiting for a hug from their father, grandfather, aunt. Think of all the children of the State of Israel who have been denied the right to lead a normal life and who have been living in a state of war for more than a year.

"And my Omrili, if this reachesyou - like 446 days ago, today too: I love you, I'm waiting for you and I'm watching over our girls. I promised you with a farewell look then and I promise you today too, we will do everything until you return, until you see Roni and Alma running toward you. Until you hear the word 'father' again. We don't give up, we don't despair and we won't stop as one community fighting until everyone is here."

Shir Sigal , Keith's daughter, said she is making the statement "as the daughter of Keith, who over a year ago was certain that he would be the next to be released home - a moment after he and my mother were brutally separated when she was returned to Israel in a deal." According to her: "There are moments in history when every decision is fateful, and these days are exactly like that. Every moment of postponement or hesitation, every delay in negotiations or in the process of returning our brothers and sisters home - could cost human lives and prevent us from being able to return the murdered and fallen for a proper burial in our country."

Shir added that "from the stories of my mother and other hostages who were returned, and also according to all professional sources - it is absolutely clear: the hostages do not have time. We must return them home before the harsh winter in the tunnels. My mother, Aviva, survived 51 days of hell in Hamas captivity - and miraculously returned home. Since she was returned, she has been breathing this pain every moment. Her pain has no respite - pain for my father, her husband, and for all the children, parents, brothers and sisters who are still there."

Yuval Or, whose son was killed and whose grandchildren were kidnapped to Gaza, said: "We did not choose to lose our son. We did not choose for our grandchildren to be kidnapped. But now we have a choice - to continue the cycle of blood or to stop it. We choose to stop."

On Tuesday night it was reported that negotiations for a deal are continuing , but at the moment there is no certainty whether an agreement has been reached. The possibilities range from an immediate deal within a few days, to no deal at all. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said regarding the return of the negotiating team from Doha that "the negotiating team, which includes senior officials from the Mossad, Shin Bet and IDF, will return to Israel from Qatar, after a significant week of negotiations. The team returned for internal consultations in Israel regarding the continuation of negotiations for the return of our hostages." The statement did not provide further details.

In Israel, officials emphasized that the return of the team after 10 days in Qatar does not indicate a breakdown in talks. Following a prolonged negotiation process, the team now needs to conduct consultations. Israeli officials are placing blame on Hamas in Gaza, particularly on the leader of Hamas' military wing, Mohammed Sinwar, for creating difficulties and refusing to provide a full list of hostages, allegedly in an attempt to extract further concessions.

“There’s no collapse of the talks, but we’ve reached a point where decisions need to be made in Israel whether to continue with a deal without the lists,” said an Israeli official familiar with the details. “Hamas has consistently lied. Even last time, Hamas claimed it had no women among the hostages, which was false. The question now is whether to play into their hands. We need a solid foundation to proceed with the deal, to determine whether we are releasing prisoners in exchange for bodies or live hostages. The terms are different, and we won’t start an agreement based on lies.”