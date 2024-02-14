Does Iran have the capability to assemble a nuclear bomb?

In a troubling statement the former head of Iran's Atomic Energy Agency, Ali Akbar Salehi, asserted that Tehran "has all the necessary components for a nuclear bomb."

This declaration made on Monday has raised concerns, prompting the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, to issue a warning during a diplomatic conference in Dubai.

2 View gallery Iranian nuclear facility ( Photo: AP )

Grossi emphasized that "Iran is not entirely transparent regarding its nuclear program, especially in light of statements from those who previously managed it, claiming they possess all the elements for a bomb."

Grossi elaborated on his concerns: "There is a growing complexity in the Middle East due to Israel's war in Gaza. Iran's lack of transparency regarding its nuclear activities heightens the risks. There are increasing talks from various sources within Iran regarding nuclear weapons, particularly when a prominent figure claims they have all the necessary components. So please, show me proof."

2 View gallery Natanz Nuclear Facility ( Photo: AP )

In an interview with Iranian television earlier this week, Salehi stated: "We possess all the nuclear science components and technology. We've crossed all the lines, overcome all obstacles. It's like having all the parts to build a car: we have the chassis, the engine, the transmission, everything. Each component serves its purpose, and everything is in our hands."