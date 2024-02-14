5 wounded in spate of Hezbollah rocket attacks on northern Israel

Five people were wounded in the northern city of Safed by a rocket fired from Lebanon, Magen David Adom ambulance service reported Wednesday morning, after Hezbollah terrorists launched consecutive rocket volleys into northern Israel.

According to rescue services, two individuals were listed in moderate condition while the rest suffered light injuries.

Besides Safed, rocket and missile warning sirens were also heard in Meron, Merom HaGalil Regional Council, Kadita, Bar Yohai, Sasa, Or HaGanuz, Gush Halav, Kerem Ben Zimra, Dalton, and Kfar Shamai. Additional alerts were sounded in Birya and Amuka.