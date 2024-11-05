US to test hypersonic nuclear missile on election night, report says

The U.S. military is set to conduct a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) late Tuesday night, hours after polls close in the U.S. presidential election, the UK's Daily Mail reported.

The missile is scheduled to launch between 11:01 p.m. and 5:01 a.m. Pacific Time from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.

( Photo: Air Force Global Strike Command )

Some Americans have raised concerns about the timing of the test coinciding with election day, but military officials emphasized that the launch is routine and was planned years in advance. The test is intended to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and to maintain confidence in the country's nuclear deterrence, especially amid growing global tensions.

The missile will travel 4,200 miles from California to Kwajalein Atoll in the North Pacific in approximately 22 minutes. Capable of reaching speeds over 15,000 mph, the ICBM can hit targets worldwide within 30 minutes of launch. The test comes amid rising fears of potential conflict with Russia and China, both seen as major threats to U.S. security.

The Minuteman III is one of two types of nuclear missiles currently deployed by the U.S., alongside submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs). The Minuteman III has been in service for over 50 years but is set to be phased out by 2029, replaced by the LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM. The U.S. Air Force has said that the Sentinel system is a cost-effective solution for maintaining a secure land-based nuclear deterrent and is expected to remain in service through 2075.

This test follows a similar launch conducted from Vandenberg in June. Col. Bryan Titus, vice commander of Space Launch Delta 30, described the test as a significant moment for the base, saying, "These tests are vital not only for our national defense but also showcase the exceptional capabilities of our team."

The test also comes just days after North Korea reaffirmed its support for Russia in its war against Ukraine, and amid warnings from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that the U.S. and Russia are on the brink of direct military conflict.

