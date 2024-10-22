Millions rush to shelters as drones launched in Lebanon head south

More than a million Israelis rushed into shelters on Tuesday afternoon when sirens warned of hostile drones targeting Israel. The sirens began in the Western Galilee city of Nahariya and continued south through the Haifa Bay area, the city of Haifa, the Jezreel Valley and onward, toward the center of the country.

For 15 minutes, the fight path southward could be seen in the siren alerts that were activated. IDF planes and choppers were in pursuit of the hostile aircraft and urged the public to adhere to the guidelines of the Home Front Command and remain in shelters.

3 View gallery Sirens warn of hostile drones in northern, central Israel ( Photo: Telegram )

IDF in pursuit of hostile drone ( Aviv Mor )





3 View gallery IDF in pursuit of a hostile drone ( Photo: Aviv Mor )

The IDF said one drone was intercepted over the Mediterranean Sea off the cost of Acre.

Earlier in the day, Israel officially confirmed that a drone launched from Lebanon on Saturday hit the private residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the affluent seaside community of Caesarea.

3 View gallery Drone damages private home of Prime Minister Netanyahu ( Photo: Shaurl Golan )

Netanyahu and his wife were not at home when the drone attack occurred, and the prime minister later said he was not deterred by the attempt on his life.

