Col. Ehsan Daqsa, brigade commander, falls in northern Gaza

41-year-old Colonel Ehsan Daqsa from the Druze city of Daliyat al-Karmel, commander of the 401st Brigade within the 162nd Division, fell on Sunday when an IED exploded in Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip. Another officer was seriously hurt in the incident and two others sustained light injuries.

Ehsan took up his command in June. "I am filled with pride to receive the privilege of commanding you, a special and courageous generation of fighters and commanders who have been fighting non-stop for many months and continue to fight even at this moment as we speak," he said when he was appointed. "We all bear a very great responsibility: first, the clear need to perform our missions as fighters to the best of our ability, seeking engagement and decisively defeating Hamas wherever it may be found, and against any enemy required to face in other arenas and second that we be worthy of you, the brave fighters and commanders, and our heroic wounded who fight to recover, some of whom have even returned to the battlefield. And, of course, that we be worthy of the fallen and the dear bereaved families."

Ehsan is the highest-ranking officer to have fallen since the ground operation began in the Strip, alongside Colonel Yitzhak Ben-Bashat, following the loss of three other battalion commanders on October 7. During the fatal incident, Ehsan entered Jabaliya with two tanks—his own and that of the 52nd Battalion commander—reaching the forefront of the raid. From this point, four soldiers, including Ehsan, the battalion commander, and two additional officers, went on to conduct reconnaissance just 25 yards away from their tanks.

At this observation point, they encountered an explosive device wired for detonation. The blast fatally wounded Ehsan, and the battalion's doctor declared him dead at the scene. The three other injured were airlifted to a hospital, with the 52nd Battalion commander seriously wounded, while the other two officers sustained lighter injuries. Investigations are ongoing to determine if they were also subjected to gunfire.

According to military intelligence, Hamas, which has resumed operations in Jabaliya, was struggling to cope with the IDF operations after some 5,000 additional Gazans left the area for the south, over the weekend.

In Daliyat al-Karmel, Ehsan's hometown, his death was met with profound grief. "Daliyat al-Karmel is in mourning," Mayor Rafiq Halabi said in a post. "How the mighty have fallen. With sorrow, pain, and much mourning, Daliyat al-Karmel, the military, the Druze community, and the State of Israel bid farewell to one of their heroes. Today, Colonel Ehsan Daqsa fell in Gaza—a hero, brave, a warrior who became a legend, humble, and who fought since the war's onset."

President Issac Herzog called Ehsan a hero. "Alongside all of Israel, I received with sorrow and pain the bitter news of the fall of the 401st Brigade commander, Colonel Ehsan Daqsa, who fell today in the battles in Jabaliya. Ehsan—a hero of Israel, a courageous, humble, and principled warrior—his fall is a loss to the State of Israel and all of Israeli society. I salute him and embrace his family, the community of Daliyat al-Karmel, and our brothers and sisters from the Druze community who have lost many dear sons since the beginning of the fighting, with dedication, a sense of mission, and a shared destiny."

Sheikh Muwaffak Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze community, said the IDF lost one of its finest. "This is a very difficult and painful loss for the State of Israel, the military, and the Druze community. It is unfathomable that the hero destined for greatness is no longer with us. Our hearts and feelings are with the family in these unbearable moments, as their world turns upside down with the receipt of the harsh and bitter news. The Druze community continues to pay the ultimate and most precious price in the war—losing the finest sons and officers."

Forces from the 162nd Division entered the third week of their operation in Jabaliya, after previous maneuvers in November and December, and a raid by the 98th Division on its refugee camp in May. Unlike prior raids in the ongoing Phase C of the battle against Hamas, which will extend into the coming years, the military faced challenges evacuating the city's population, allowing hundreds of Hamas militants to regroup under its cover.

As reported first by Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth, military assessments suggest this operation may last for many weeks, possibly months, despite recent reports of significant departures of Gazans from the encircled area. Forces from the 460th and 401st Armored Brigades, recently joined by the Givati Brigade, have, according to military sources, eliminated hundreds of terrorists and located numerous weapons caches, as well as combat tunnels that were destroyed and later re-dug by Hamas.

Following the 2006 Second Lebanon War, Ehsan received a commendation for assisting paratroopers who called for help in southern Lebanon. "One of the soldiers shouted over the radio that they were under heavy fire," Ehsan recalled the battle in the village of Aita al-Shaab about a year after the incident. At that time, Ehsan, then the commander of the "Kfir" Armored Company, went out to help the soldiers with his team. Hezbollah militants tried to hit him and his soldiers with anti-tank missiles but missed. When they reached the area of the house where the paratroopers were staying, they fired a shell at another house where Hezbollah operatives were located, and the enemy fire ceased. He then managed to make eye contact with the paratrooper company commander, who reported over the radio that one of his soldiers was killed, and four others were wounded.

Then came the most challenging part of the event—Ehsan and another soldier from his tank crew rescued the paratroopers and brought them to the tank, which carried a total of nine soldiers to the border fence. "I have no doubt I would do the same today," he said about a year after the war. The commendation justification noted that Ehsan demonstrated "boldness, bravery, resourcefulness, and professionalism."

