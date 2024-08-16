Netanyahu skips Haredi grandson's Bar Mitzva

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu skipped his Haredi grandson's Bar Mitzva this week in Jerusalem. Netanyahu presided over a cabinet meeting in Tel Aviv at the time.
David, the Bar Mitzva boy is the second son of Netanyahu's oldest child, Noa from his first marriage, who became religious and is part of a Hassidic sect living in the ultra-Orthodox Mea Shearim quarter of the capital.
Although he had attended her family's celebrations in the past and has maintained contact with her, his sons from his current marriage are more familiar to the Israeli public and more prominent in his professional and personal life, especially his son Yair who resides in Miami and is a vocal although often controversial proponent of his father