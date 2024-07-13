What strike on Mohammed Deif means for hostage deal prospects

The assassination attempt on Hamas military wing chief Mohammed Deif and his right-hand man, Khan Younis Brigade commander Rafa'a Salameh, came as a shock to the terrorist group, which is currently negotiating a cease-fire and the release of hostages who have been held captive for the past 280 days.

His likely demise would mean that half of Hamas' leadership in the Gaza Strip has been eliminated, potentially impacting the organization's decision-making capabilities.

3 View gallery IDF strike in Khan Younis

The AP reported that the war has significantly impacted the terrorists . Senior Hamas officials urged the political bureau to accept the deal despite opposition from the group's leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar. The reports of Deif's assassination may affect Hamas' fighting capabilities, embolden the rebellion against Sinwar and strengthen calls to end the war.

At this stage, it is too early to determine the implications for the captives and the deal leading to their release. While the assassination might delay or stall immediate talks, it could increase the likelihood of one being struck in the long run, with the attack mounting pressure on Hamas to agree to a cease-fire to ensure the survival of its remaining leaders.

3 View gallery Mohammed Deif ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Gaza's Hamas-controlled health ministry reported that dozens were killed and hundreds were injured in the attack allegedly aimed at displaced persons' shelters in al-Mawasi in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, Deif was hiding in a humanitarian zone among civilians. A senior security official estimated that Deif was in a non-permanent structure alongside Salameh. Security sources said the assassination took place above ground level, and it is expected that there will be many casualties. The operation was approved by the political echelon based on intelligence indications.

3 View gallery Hostage families march to Jerusalem

Meanwhile, the Hostage and Missing Families Forum said, "Following the recent events in the Gaza Strip, we remind Prime Minister Netanyahu that there is no victory and there will be no victory until he returns all 120 captives home. Mr. Prime Minister, the deal is in the final stretch. It's time to instruct the negotiation team to reach agreements and bring them all home, return to normalcy, and bury the dead and the murdered in their homeland. We have been waiting for them for 281 days. It's time for the captives."