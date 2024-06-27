Smotrich introduces raft of sanctions against Palestinian Authority

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich presented a package of sanctions against the Palestinian Authority (PA) for approval by the Security Cabinet on Thursday evening.

This move follows the PA’s actions against Israel at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, including the issuance of arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

2 View gallery Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas ( Photo: Shalev Shalom, SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS )

The defense establishment, including the IDF and the Shin Bet, opposed Smotrich's sanctions package, arguing that these measures could escalate the situation in the West Bank amid a complex reality of multi-front war, necessitating the diversion of resources and personnel to an additional front.

Background warnings from the defense establishment suggest that Smotrich's already implemented measures, particularly the freezing of tax funds to the PA, could lead to its economic collapse, the strengthening of Hamas in the West Bank and a surge in terrorist attacks.

Amid Smotrich's insistence, the discussion was paused for consultations among Netanyahu, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Smotrich to reach an agreement.

The proposed sanctions include the legalization of five illegal West Bank outposts, including Evyatar and Adorayim, as a response to last month's recognition of a Palestinian state by five European countries. Evyatar has become a symbol for settlers and the right, prompting Smotrich to push strongly for its legalization.

Evyatar was evacuated in agreement with the government in 2021, but settlers were outraged when they were not allowed to return after a land survey was conducted. Both Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir have vowed to work toward its legalization, a commitment that is also part of the coalition agreements established with the formation of the Netanyahu government. Last April, tens of thousands of demonstrators, including eight ministers and dozens of Knesset members, marched to the outpost.

2 View gallery Archival: demonstration at Evyatar, February 2022 ( Photo: Eric Marmor )

Smotrich's package also includes promoting construction in settlements and enforcing legal action against PA officials involved in incitement against Israel, who have so far enjoyed immunity.

Additionally, Smotrich proposes reviewing economic interests and imposing sanctions against Palestinian officials in the West Bank who act against Israel on the international stage. This includes targeting their economic assets in Israel and revoking VIP permits. According to the proposal, the National Security Council will determine which officials will be targeted by these measures.

The proposed sanctions package also targets illegal construction in Area B, including in a designated nature reserve in the Judean Desert. This area falls under Palestinian civil control and Israeli security control. Despite commitments to prohibit construction and enforce against illegal building in the nature reserve, the agreements have been flagrantly violated, with Palestinians even developing a city there.

The Security Cabinet meeting has been postponed twice and convened Thursday evening with the participation of Defense Minister Gallant, who presented his stance on the matter. In the previous meeting, the decision was deferred at Gallant's request to allow him more time to delve into the issue.