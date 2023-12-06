Seized 'Israeli ship' Galaxy Leader becomes tourist hotspot

Iran-backed Houthi rebels commander says people arrive to board the ship and tour the deck while stepping on Israeli and US flags, as traditional Houthi songs play in the background to boost morale

Israel-leased cargo ship Galaxy Leader, seized by the Iranian-backed terror group Houthi rebels active in Yemen back in November, has turned into a "tourist attraction," for the group’s supporters.
The ship is anchored near the Al-Salif port in Yemen, and visitors approach it using small fishing boats. The ship’s so-called “attractions” include exploring the deck, taking selfies, and stepping on flags of the United States and Israel, while traditional Houthi songs play in the background to boost morale.
6 View gallery
ספינה שהחות'ים חטפו הפכה לאטרקציה תיירותיתספינה שהחות'ים חטפו הפכה לאטרקציה תיירותית
Yemenis aboard the Galaxy Leader
(Photo: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah)
6 View gallery
ספינה שהחות'ים חטפו הפכה לאטרקציה תיירותיתספינה שהחות'ים חטפו הפכה לאטרקציה תיירותית
(Photo: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah)
6 View gallery
הח'ותים על הספינה "גלקסי לידר" ליד חופי תימןהח'ותים על הספינה "גלקסי לידר" ליד חופי תימן
Houthis abroad the Galaxy Leader
(Photo: EPA/YAHYA ARHAB)
6 View gallery
הח'ותים על הספינה "גלקסי לידר" ליד חופי תימןהח'ותים על הספינה "גלקסי לידר" ליד חופי תימן
Yemeni tourists boarding the vessel
(Photo: EPA/YAHYA ARHAB)
6 View gallery
ספינה שהחות'ים חטפו הפכה לאטרקציה תיירותיתספינה שהחות'ים חטפו הפכה לאטרקציה תיירותית
(Photo: EPA/YAHYA ARHAB)
6 View gallery
הח'ותים על הספינה "גלקסי לידר" ליד חופי תימןהח'ותים על הספינה "גלקסי לידר" ליד חופי תימן
(Photo: EPA/YAHYA ARHAB)
"Today, we’re aboard the deck of an Israeli ship – the Galaxy Leader, which has become an attraction. Instead of acting as an Israeli vessel, it has become an attraction for Yemenis from all regions. A large number of Yemenis arrive daily. Instead of going to parks and beaches, they now visit the Galaxy ship," Sameer al-Rabit, the Houthi’s media officer, told Reuters.
Fadel Amar, one of the visitors who came to tour the ship, added: "We will seize Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb strait to protect our brothers in Gaza and the women and children who are attacked and killed in hospitals."
