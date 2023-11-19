Saudi Media reports Houthi rebels take Israeli cargo ship

Earlier Houthis said all Israeli vessels fair game in their view; No Israelis thought to be onboard the vessel traveling to India carrying cars

Lior Ben Ari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza war
Galaxy Leader
Israel at war
Houthi
Saudi Media reported on Sunday that the Yemeni Houthi rebels took control of an Israeli leased cargo ship and its 22-man crew.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
The ship was identified as the Galaxy Leader, transporting cars in the Red Sea. It sails under Bahama's flag and is has its home port in Nassau.
1 View gallery
האונייה הראשונה מסוג ג post-panamax ביפןהאונייה הראשונה מסוג ג post-panamax ביפן
Galaxy Leader
Earlier on Sunday, the Houthis said they would attack any ship flying the Israeli flag, owned or operated by Israeli companies. In their statement. the Houthis called on countries to remove their citizens from those ships and to refrain from using them to transport goods. They are also called to inform those ships that they must stay away from their ports.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""