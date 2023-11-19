Saudi Media reports Houthi rebels take Israeli cargo ship

The ship was identified as the Galaxy Leader, transporting cars in the Red Sea. It sails under Bahama's flag and is has its home port in Nassau.

The ship was identified as the Galaxy Leader, transporting cars in the Red Sea. It sails under Bahama's flag and is has its home port in Nassau.

The ship was identified as the Galaxy Leader, transporting cars in the Red Sea. It sails under Bahama's flag and is has its home port in Nassau.