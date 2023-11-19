Saudi Media reports Houthi rebels take Israeli cargo ship

Saudi Media reported on Sunday that the Yemeni Houthi rebels took control of an Israeli leased cargo ship and its 22-man crew.
The ship was identified as the Galaxy Leader, transporting cars in the Red Sea. It sails under Bahama's flag and is has its home port in Nassau.
Earlier on Sunday, the Houthis said they would attack any ship flying the Israeli flag, owned or operated by Israeli companies. In their statement. the Houthis called on countries to remove their citizens from those ships and to refrain from using them to transport goods. They are also called to inform those ships that they must stay away from their ports.