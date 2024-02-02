Analysis shows destruction and possible buffer zone along Gaza Strip’s border with Israel

Satellite images give a glimpse into a 'buffer zone' Israel wishes to implement, despite international objections that such a line would further disenfranchise the civilian population and shrink an already congested enclave

Associated Press|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israel
Gaza Strip
Buffer zone
Satellite photos show new demolition along a 1-kilometer-deep path on the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel, according an analysis by The Associated Press and expert reports. The destruction comes as Israel has said it wants to establish a buffer zone there, over international objections, further tearing away at land the Palestinians want for a state.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
The demolition along the path represents only a sliver of the wider damage from the Israel-Hamas war seen in Gaza, which one assessment suggests has damaged or destroyed half of all the buildings within the coastal enclave.
2 View gallery
צילומי לוויין של אזור החיץ בין עזה לישראלצילומי לוויין של אזור החיץ בין עזה לישראל
Sat images showing the buffer zone
(Photo: Planet Labs PBC, AP)
Israeli leaders have signaled that they would like to establish a buffer zone as a defensive measure, which they contend could prevent a repeat of the Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas that triggered the nearly four-month-old war. That’s despite U.S. warnings not to shrink Gaza’s territory.
2 View gallery
צילומי לוויין של אזור החיץ בין עזה לישראלצילומי לוויין של אזור החיץ בין עזה לישראל
International objections to Israeli buffer zone
(Photo: Planet Labs PBC, AP)
Israel’s military declined to answer whether it is carving out a buffer zone when asked by the AP, only saying it “takes various imperative actions that are needed in order to implement a defense plan that will provide improved security in southern Israel.” However, the military has acknowledged it has demolished buildings throughout the area.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""