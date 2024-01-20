After strike in Damascus, Israel said to target Iranian official in Lebanon

Saudi press says target of Israeli drone strike is member of IRGC Quds force responsible for Hamas-Iran ties on electronic warfare and air defenses as well as providing intelligence assistance

Einav Halabi|
The Saudi Al Khadath channel on Saturday said that the commander for Palestinian affairs in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds force was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a car traveling near the South Lebanon city of Tyre shortly after four other officials in the same force, were reported killed in a strike on Damascus, attributed to Israel.
According to the report the target of the drone attack was responsible for providing intelligence and technological assistance to Hamas in Lebanon.
2 View gallery
כתב אל-מיאדין בדרום לבנון מדווח כי כטב"מ ישראלי תקף רכב בכביש ברג' א-שמאלי-אל-באזוריה במחוז צורכתב אל-מיאדין בדרום לבנון מדווח כי כטב"מ ישראלי תקף רכב בכביש ברג' א-שמאלי-אל-באזוריה במחוז צור
Aftermath of a drone strike on a car near Tyre, Lebanon
"He had a major role in the cooperation between Hamas and the Iranian axis in electronic warfare and air defenses," the report claimed. Other news outlets said the targets of Israel's strike were members of Hamas or Hezbollah.
2 View gallery
דמשק דמשק
Aftermath of a strike on a building in Damascus attributed to Israel
(Photo: Louai Beshara / AFP)
After the attack on a four story building in Syria earlier in the day, Iran said four members of the IRGC were killed. Iran's news agency identified two of the fatalities as the head of the Revolutionary Guard's Quds force's intelligence chief in Syria and his deputy. A fifth man who died in the strike had not been identified.
Comments
