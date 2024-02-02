Reports in Syria: Israel launches strike against Iranian HQ near Damascus

According to a research institute associated with the Syrian opposition, it has been reported that Israel launched an attack on the headquarters of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in the Sayyidah Zaynab area near Damascus, early on Friday.

The Syrian state news agency, "SANA," citing a source in the Syrian army, reported that multiple Israeli missiles were fired from the Golan Heights towards southern Damascus. Another website linked to the opposition claimed to have heard explosions in Damascus and later alleged that Israel targeted various locations in the Sayyidah Zaynab area. Additional local reports throughout the night mentioned that Israel carried out attacks on sites belonging to pro-Iranian militias in this region.

Israeli-linked airstrike over Damascus, Syria

On Thursday, Reuters reported Iran has taken the step of reducing the number of senior commanders from the Revolutionary Guards in Syria, in response to a series of attacks that have been attributed to Israel. Over the past few weeks, the Revolutionary Guards of Iran have faced significant setbacks in Syria, with at least six Iranian military personnel, including two high-ranking officers, losing their lives in these strikes.

Sources familiar with the matter have revealed Iran's decision to recall senior officers from Syria indicates its reluctance to be drawn into a larger conflict in the Middle East. It should be noted, however, that Iran has no intention of completely withdrawing all of its forces from Syria. Syria is an important ally for Iran, and they have been providing support for over a decade during the ongoing civil war.

According to a senior security official familiar with the matter and in contact with Tehran, it has been reported that a number of senior Iranian commanders, along with several junior officers, have departed from Syria. The exact count of Iranians who have left was not specified, but it was emphasized that this reduction represents a scaling back of presence rather than a complete withdrawal. The sources who shared this information with Reuters mentioned that the Revolutionary Guards will continue to oversee operations in Syria remotely, with the assistance of their Lebanese Proxy.

An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet ( Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo )