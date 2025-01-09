Israeli consul general: World must take Iran's threats seriously

When Iran declares its intention to attack Israel, Europe, and the United States, world leaders should take the threat seriously, warns Israeli Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis.
Speaking to ILTV this week, Akunis emphasized the danger posed by Iran's aggressive rhetoric.
He said, "We are the first front, but Europe is the second front, and the United States is the third front. They’re saying it openly now."
Drawing lessons from history, Akunis added, "When a fascist regime repeatedly declares its intent to destroy you, you should take them at their word."
Watch the full interview here: