Israel Prison Service vows 'no going back' with Hamas terrorists

Since the onset of the war on October 7, 2,600 terrorists have been detained, the majority from the West Bank and several hundred from Gaza, including members of Hamas's elite Nukhba force. The current total number of detainees held by the Israel Prison Service (IPS) stands at 7,254.

Head of the Israel Prison Service Chief Commissioner Katy Perry said that since the war, a "new and more restrictive policy," has been taken toward security prisoners held in Israeli prisons.

