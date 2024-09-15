Yemen missile triggers alarms across central Israel, lands in open area

Residents of central Israel awoken by unusual sirens early Sunday morning, marking first time in months such alarms heard in region; explosions reported shortly after alarms

Yoav Zitun|
Residents of the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and central Israel were jolted awake by unusual sirens at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, marking the first time in recent months that such alarms had been heard in the region. Shortly after the sirens, explosions were reported.
The IDF later confirmed that the alarms were triggered by the detection of a surface-to-surface missile that entered Israeli airspace and landed in an open area near Lod. Initially, the IDF reported the missile was launched from the east, but later clarified that it had been fired from Yemen. The Magen David Adom ambulance service (MDA) reported no injuries.
2 View gallery
המראות לאחר האזעקות בבוקר בגוש דןהמראות לאחר האזעקות בבוקר בגוש דן
Rockets over central Israel
(Photo: Ran Rimon)
2 View gallery
משתטחים ברכבת, בעקבות האזעקה במרכזמשתטחים ברכבת, בעקבות האזעקה במרכז
Taking cover on the train
(Photo: Oren Reiss)
Sirens were heard in several cities, including Rishon Lezion, Ramat Gan, Holon, Or Yehuda, Kiryat Ono, Elad, Rehovot, Savyon, Shoham, Lod, Modiin-Maccabim-Reut, Nes Ziona, Ramla, Be’er Ya’akov and Yehud-Monosson.
At Ben Gurion Airport, passengers were seen evacuating to safety, and on a train, travelers were filmed taking cover near their seats.
