Assailant killed in suspected attack on Israel's embassy in Belgrade

The police officer who was wounded, killed his assailant before being transported to hospital for emergency surgery to remove the arrow from his neck.

The police officer who was wounded, killed his assailant before being transported to hospital for emergency surgery to remove the arrow from his neck.

The police officer who was wounded, killed his assailant before being transported to hospital for emergency surgery to remove the arrow from his neck.

Serbia's deputy interior minister Ivica Dačić said the attack took place around 11 am local time and the officer remained conscious as he was taken to hospital. "The circumstances and possible motives of the attack were under investigation." he said.

Serbia's deputy interior minister Ivica Dačić said the attack took place around 11 am local time and the officer remained conscious as he was taken to hospital. "The circumstances and possible motives of the attack were under investigation." he said.

Serbia's deputy interior minister Ivica Dačić said the attack took place around 11 am local time and the officer remained conscious as he was taken to hospital. "The circumstances and possible motives of the attack were under investigation." he said.