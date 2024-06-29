Assailant killed in suspected attack on Israel's embassy in Belgrade

Embassy closed for the weekend when a man shoots an arrow at a cop guarding outside; ambassador confirms the incident and wishes the officer wounded in his neck, a speedy recovery 

Itamar Eichner|
A man was killed on Saturday after he shot an arrow at a policeman guarding the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, in a suspected terror attack.
The police officer who was wounded, killed his assailant before being transported to hospital for emergency surgery to remove the arrow from his neck.
2 View gallery
מחבל הפיגוע בסרביהמחבל הפיגוע בסרביה
Suspected terrorist in Serbia attack on Israel's Belgrade embassy
Serbia's deputy interior minister Ivica Dačić said the attack took place around 11 am local time and the officer remained conscious as he was taken to hospital. "The circumstances and possible motives of the attack were under investigation." he said.
2 View gallery
זירת הפיגוע בסרביהזירת הפיגוע בסרביה
Serbian police at the Israeli embassy in Belgrade
Dačić said the police was looking into the possible involvement of a radical Islam movement but that there was no definite indication that that was the case. Some local media outlets identified the alleged attacker who according to their reporting had converted to Islam and become radicalized. Some reports also said a foreign national may have assisted the attacker.
The embassy was closed for the weekend at the time of the attack. Israel's Ambassador Yahel Vilan confirmed the incident and wished the officer a speedy recovery in a statement.

