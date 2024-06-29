Assailant killed in suspected attack on Israel's embassy in Belgrade

A man was killed on Saturday after he shot an arrow at a policeman guarding the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, in a suspected terror attack.
The police officer who was wounded, killed his assailant before being transported to hospital for emergency surgery to remove the arrow from his neck.
Serbia's deputy interior minister Ivica Dačić said the attack took place around 11 am local time and the officer remained conscious as he was taken to hospital. "The circumstances and possible motives of the attack were under investigation." he said.
Dačić said the police was looking into the possible involvement of a radical Islam movement but that there was no definite indication that that was the case. Some local media outlets identified the alleged attacker who according to their reporting had converted to Islam and become radicalized. Some reports also said a foreign national may have assisted the attacker.
The embassy was closed for the weekend at the time of the attack. Israel's Ambassador Yahel Vilan confirmed the incident and wished the officer a speedy recovery in a statement.