Arnon Milchan testimony in Netanyahu trial continues – 'Happy to give him gifts'

Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, testifying for a second day on Monday to the District Court in Jerusalem from Brighton in the United Kingdom, told the judges in the case that "Most of the cigars in my house belonged to Netanyahu. We were friends and I was happy to give him gifts." He said that until the investigation into bribery allegations, "I didn't think there was a problem. When the investigation began, I started to understand it was overdone.”

