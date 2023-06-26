Arnon Milchan testimony in Netanyahu trial continues – 'Happy to give him gifts'

Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, testifying for a second day on Monday to the District Court in Jerusalem from Brighton in the United Kingdom, told the judges in the case that "Most of the cigars in my house belonged to Netanyahu. We were friends and I was happy to give him gifts." He said that until the investigation into bribery allegations, "I didn't think there was a problem. When the investigation began, I started to understand it was overdone.”
Milchan acknowledged in his testimony that he arrived at the Prime Minister's Balfour residence bearing gifts of champagne and cigars on the day that he inquired whether there had been any progress in extending the length of his visa, and that the prime minister called on his former chief of staff Ari Harow to check on it. Milchan says he was insulted that he had to apply for a 10-year visa "like everyone else" and that he was being punished for what he "did for the country." Milchan said that Netanyahu suggested he be in touch with then-US ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro, though it is not clear that Netanyahu spoke with Shapiro.
In Case 1000, Netanyahu is accused of accepting bribes in exchange for helping Milchan with his visa.
Milchan said in his testimony that he spoke with "everyone and his brother" about the visa, including current Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, who Milchan said told him he was not familiar with the law surrounding it.
Milchan told the judges that Netanyahu's wife, Sara, who is in the courtroom in Brighton and was ordered by the prosecutor to not make eye contact with the witness, gave gifts to his wife, Amanda, though he did not know what those gifts were.
After the start of Milchan's second day of testimony, the prime minister arrived in the court room in Jerusalem.