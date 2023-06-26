Arnon Milchan testimony in Netanyahu trial continues – 'Happy to give him gifts'

Billionaire businessman says he never received gifts from Netanyahu, but he was happy to give the prime minister gifts because 'We were friends;' realized with investigation that 'it was overdone'

Gilad Morag|
PrintFind an error? Report us

Arnon Milchan arrives for his second day of testimony from Brighton

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in District Court in Jerusalem for second day of Arnon Milchan testimony
(צילום: גיל יוחנן)


Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, testifying for a second day on Monday to the District Court in Jerusalem from Brighton in the United Kingdom, told the judges in the case that "Most of the cigars in my house belonged to Netanyahu. We were friends and I was happy to give him gifts." He said that until the investigation into bribery allegations, "I didn't think there was a problem. When the investigation began, I started to understand it was overdone.”
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
Milchan acknowledged in his testimony that he arrived at the Prime Minister's Balfour residence bearing gifts of champagne and cigars on the day that he inquired whether there had been any progress in extending the length of his visa, and that the prime minister called on his former chief of staff Ari Harow to check on it. Milchan says he was insulted that he had to apply for a 10-year visa "like everyone else" and that he was being punished for what he "did for the country." Milchan said that Netanyahu suggested he be in touch with then-US ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro, though it is not clear that Netanyahu spoke with Shapiro.
1 View gallery
יום העדות השני של ארנון מילצ'ן בתיקי האלפים של נתניהויום העדות השני של ארנון מילצ'ן בתיקי האלפים של נתניהו
Arnon Milchan's second day of testimony from Brighton in Case 100o against Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
In Case 1000, Netanyahu is accused of accepting bribes in exchange for helping Milchan with his visa.
Milchan said in his testimony that he spoke with "everyone and his brother" about the visa, including current Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, who Milchan said told him he was not familiar with the law surrounding it.
Milchan told the judges that Netanyahu's wife, Sara, who is in the courtroom in Brighton and was ordered by the prosecutor to not make eye contact with the witness, gave gifts to his wife, Amanda, though he did not know what those gifts were.
After the start of Milchan's second day of testimony, the prime minister arrived in the court room in Jerusalem.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""