Hamas claims rocket launch from Jenin





According to Palestinian reports: video shows rocket launched from Jenin to Gilboa region of northern Israel





The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades in Jenin, the military wing of Hamas, released a video on Monday which they claim shows a rocket launch from Jenin toward the community of Ram-On in the Gilboa region of northern Israel. The incident is similar to one last month, when the Israel Defense Forces located a rocket launcher in Jenin after a similar video went viral – though it was an old base and contained little explosive material.

On Sunday, Ynet revealed that during the Flag March last month a rocket was located in the Beit Hanina neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

Screenshot from video claiming Hamas rocket launch from Jenin toward the Gilboa region of northern Israel

Meanwhile, the IDF announced that a drone fell on Monday in Lebanese territory, and that there was no fear of an information leak. Later, Hezbollah claimed that it was responsible for downing the drone.

The Shin Bet security service is investigating the location of the rocket found in an open area in east Jerusalem, as part of a serious security affair that was allowed to be publicly disclosed on Sunday night. The rocket, whose base appears to be old, was located in the area by military forces during the Flag March on Jerusalem Day. Security officials are checking whether there was an intention to actually fire the rocket.

As part of the investigation by the Shin Bet and Israel Defense Forces, a Palestinian suspect, Abdel Hakim Mahmoud Muhammad Buatna, a resident of the village of Ajul in Benjamin, was arrested. He admitted that he intended to make a rocket out of a desire for revenge and said he acted alone.