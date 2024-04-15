4 IDF soldiers injured in explosion on northern border

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported Monday that four IDF soldiers were injured, one seriously, in an explosion on the northern border; the cause of the blast is not clear. The military is looking into the incident. "The source of the explosion is still unclear," the IDF said in a statement.
The soldiers – one in serious condition, two in moderate condition, and one with minor injuries – were evacuated to the Galilee Medical Center after one of them was given medical attention in the field.
According to an early IDF report, the explosion took place during operational activity in the border area, and the circumstances that triggered it are still being examined with estimations saying it could have resulted from a Hezbollah munition or an old mine located in the area.